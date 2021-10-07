Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $45.75 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SKHHY. Citigroup cut shares of Sonic Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. cut shares of Sonic Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.
SKHHY stock opened at $28.73 on Monday. Sonic Healthcare has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.66.
About Sonic Healthcare
Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.
