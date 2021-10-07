Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Increased to $6.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SWN. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.60.

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.44. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $68,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

