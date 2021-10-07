Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,912. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 411.53%. The company had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 134,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,509,226.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 270,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,004 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 277.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,776,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after acquiring an additional 44,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 116.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.