Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) President Sells $48,900.00 in Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David M. Mcguire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $46,900.00.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $24.15 on Thursday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $414.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $33.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STXB shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $4,108,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

