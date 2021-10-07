Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.360 EPS.

CXM stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.94. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CXM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

