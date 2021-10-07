Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Gap Down to $17.70

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.70, but opened at $17.09. Sprinklr shares last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 14 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.65 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.97.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $525,710,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $38,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $24,820,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $22,649,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $20,464,000. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

