Square (NYSE:SQ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.50% from the stock’s previous close.
SQ has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.97.
Shares of Square stock traded up $9.84 on Thursday, reaching $248.96. 247,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,278,157. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square has a fifty-two week low of $151.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23.
In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,388 shares of company stock worth $120,937,071. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda raised its stake in shares of Square by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 72,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
