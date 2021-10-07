Square (NYSE:SQ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.50% from the stock’s previous close.

SQ has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.97.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of Square stock traded up $9.84 on Thursday, reaching $248.96. 247,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,278,157. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square has a fifty-two week low of $151.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,388 shares of company stock worth $120,937,071. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda raised its stake in shares of Square by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 72,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.