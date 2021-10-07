STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.16% of STAAR Surgical worth $11,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 80,083 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 731,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after purchasing an additional 51,520 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 689,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,673,000 after purchasing an additional 123,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,604,000 after purchasing an additional 22,254 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other STAAR Surgical news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,717,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,776.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,315 shares of company stock worth $8,763,801. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $118.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 281.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.47. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $56.33 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

