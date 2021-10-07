Standard Protocol Price Hits $0.59 on Major Exchanges (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $7.91 million and approximately $648,812.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001088 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 54.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00063896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00097217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00132373 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,219.88 or 1.00232932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.43 or 0.06537580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

