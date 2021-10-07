State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $10,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 15.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 17.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.5% during the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.25.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $412.43 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.70 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.