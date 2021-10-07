State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 450,294 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450,294 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of GoDaddy worth $10,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,916 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,440.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,109,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,747 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,244,000 after purchasing an additional 917,612 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $47,736,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,530,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $69.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.66 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

