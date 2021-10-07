State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,156 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Atkore were worth $11,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Atkore during the first quarter worth approximately $3,451,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Atkore by 233.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Atkore during the first quarter worth approximately $520,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Atkore by 166.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Atkore by 331.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 233,641 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATKR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $87.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.53. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $102.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

