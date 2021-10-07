Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd Has $9.24 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 5.7% of Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.53. 194,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,164,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.12. The company has a market capitalization of $449.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

