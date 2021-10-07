Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd Takes $6.09 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,000. Analog Devices makes up approximately 3.7% of Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.30. 98,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,827. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.64 and a 12-month high of $178.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

