Step Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.51 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for $0.87 or 0.00001619 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Step Finance has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. Step Finance has a total market cap of $3.50 million and $9.51 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00063701 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00097259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.70 or 0.00132722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,126.20 or 1.00197168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.10 or 0.06584829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

