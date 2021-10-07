Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 1,285 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,686 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Maximus were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Maximus by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Maximus by 73.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,787,000 after acquiring an additional 157,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Maximus by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,088 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,329,000 after acquiring an additional 63,301 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 13.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Maximus by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 4,500 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $94,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,406. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMS opened at $84.01 on Thursday. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.80 and its 200 day moving average is $88.51.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.