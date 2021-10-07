Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

NYSE COLD opened at $28.28 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.77, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

