Stephens Inc. AR Makes New $477,000 Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Affirm by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Affirm by 663.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Affirm by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 24.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,021,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,506,000 after purchasing an additional 589,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 131.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 285,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after buying an additional 161,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stephens started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Affirm stock opened at $133.70 on Thursday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $146.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.27. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

