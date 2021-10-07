Stephens Inc. AR Makes New Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,038 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lyft by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $369,188,000 after buying an additional 3,881,438 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,201,931 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $254,133,000 after purchasing an additional 308,560 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,085,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $247,080,000 after purchasing an additional 704,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $194,989,000 after purchasing an additional 201,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,643,610 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $99,388,000 after purchasing an additional 261,422 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $54.16 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.06.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. The business had revenue of $765.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.24 million. Research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,977 shares of company stock worth $2,838,880. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

