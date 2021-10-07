Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 1,642 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 23.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $89.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.92.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

