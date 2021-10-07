Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 440 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Jabil were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBL. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Jabil by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Jabil by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Jabil by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Jabil by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 123,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, upped their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $579,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,578,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil stock opened at $61.28 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $63.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

