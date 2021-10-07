Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in CMS Energy by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CMS Energy by 342.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $264,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS opened at $61.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average of $62.16. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.