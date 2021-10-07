Stephens Inc. AR Sells 550 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 519,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,253,000 after acquiring an additional 26,955 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 60.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.52.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $232.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.01 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $201.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

