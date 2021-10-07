Stephens Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,000.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target upped by Stephens from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,863.86.

CMG opened at $1,833.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,885.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,617.78. The company has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,791,000 after purchasing an additional 255,896 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,430 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,800,000 after purchasing an additional 113,038 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after buying an additional 75,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,231,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

