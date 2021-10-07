STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Position Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in STERIS were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STE. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 604.8% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,752 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in STERIS by 32.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,527 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 52,011.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,868,000 after acquiring an additional 884,718 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in STERIS by 214.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,997,000 after acquiring an additional 525,890 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 2.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,764,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,288,514,000 after acquiring an additional 172,180 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock opened at $212.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $170.36 and a 12-month high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

