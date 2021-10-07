Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

Shares of NASDAQ SBT opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 0.80. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million. Sterling Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

