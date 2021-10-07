Steven C. Roberts Sells 1,000 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of PRAA stock opened at $43.27 on Thursday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $45.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.41.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PRA Group Company Profile
PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.
