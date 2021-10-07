Steven C. Roberts Sells 1,000 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $43.27 on Thursday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $45.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.41.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,341,000 after buying an additional 58,536 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 620,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,659,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

