Steven G. Litchfield Purchases 7,922 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 7,922 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.98 per share, with a total value of $380,097.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven G. Litchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Steven G. Litchfield purchased 2,320 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.85 per share, with a total value of $124,932.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Steven G. Litchfield purchased 2,282 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $124,893.86.

On Friday, September 3rd, Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,302 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $124,883.50.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $48.94 on Thursday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average is $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $205.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. Research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MXL. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 19.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 22.4% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 258,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 47,380 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 97,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

