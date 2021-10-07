Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 724,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $532,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

Shares of NYSE SF traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.95. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $73.19.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.