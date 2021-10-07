Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LASR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $25.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -49.20 and a beta of 2.41. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.43 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. Equities research analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $399,707.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

