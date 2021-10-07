Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $496,000 Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Stone House Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up about 0.2% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,759,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,978,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,166,000 after purchasing an additional 25,757 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000.

ACWX traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $55.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,569. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.02. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.73 and a 1-year high of $59.19.

