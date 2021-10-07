Stone House Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 128,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for 1.7% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COMT. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock remained flat at $$36.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,173. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $37.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average is $33.37.

