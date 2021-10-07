Stone House Investment Management LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR)

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 4.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,445. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - March (NYSEARCA:UMAR)

