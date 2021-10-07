Stora Enso Oyj to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Danske downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Shares of SEOAY stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

