Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 350 ($4.57).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KETL shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Strix Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Strix Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective for the company.

Shares of KETL stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 311 ($4.06). 384,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,608. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 354.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 317.39. Strix Group has a one year low of GBX 207.10 ($2.71) and a one year high of GBX 390 ($5.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £642.20 million and a PE ratio of 26.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

