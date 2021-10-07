Strong (STRONG) Achieves Market Cap of $101.02 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $101.02 million and approximately $12.74 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for approximately $730.59 or 0.01350858 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Strong alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00063433 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00096743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00132678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,048.30 or 0.99935316 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.29 or 0.06562646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.