Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Short Interest Update

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the August 31st total of 5,880,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $584,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sydney Carey sold 7,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $167,600.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,175 shares of company stock worth $2,597,144. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 437.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $15.38 on Thursday. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -12.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.42.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUMO. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

