Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.520-$-0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $236.80 million-$238.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.02 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.140 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Sumo Logic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.78.

In related news, CFO Sydney Carey sold 7,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $167,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $53,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,144 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

