Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$71.00 to C$73.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sun Life Financial traded as high as C$67.67 and last traded at C$67.46, with a volume of 176870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$66.65.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sun Life Financial to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.85.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$40.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a current ratio of 545.45.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.6999992 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

About Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.