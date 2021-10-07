Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of Surface Oncology stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.83. Surface Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURF. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Surface Oncology by 10.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,478,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 409,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Surface Oncology by 163.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,544,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Surface Oncology by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,195,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 113,010 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Surface Oncology by 49.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 253,159 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Surface Oncology by 252.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 525,356 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388); a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930); and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer or depleting regulatory T cells.

