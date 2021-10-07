Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target Increased to C$7.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.91.

OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $5.19.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

