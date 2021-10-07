SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Given Buy Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Barrington Research currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SuRo Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

SSSS stock opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. SuRo Capital has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $300.87 million, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 11,521.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that SuRo Capital will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 72.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,111.11%.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $98,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in SuRo Capital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SuRo Capital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SuRo Capital by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SuRo Capital by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

