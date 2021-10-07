Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.51). Sutro Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 103%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($2.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 114.69%. The company had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million.

A number of research firms have commented on STRO. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 325.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,124. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

