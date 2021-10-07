Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Downgraded by DZ Bank to “Hold”

DZ Bank cut shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DZ Bank currently has CHF 87 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

SSREY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swiss Re from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swiss Re from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Commerzbank downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swiss Re has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

SSREY opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 0.82. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

