Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Get Swisscom alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

SCMWY opened at $58.00 on Thursday. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 16.36%. Equities analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Swisscom (SCMWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.