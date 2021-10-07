Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the August 31st total of 174,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 685.5 days.

Shares of SYIEF opened at $133.00 on Thursday. Symrise has a 12 month low of $114.75 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.28.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

