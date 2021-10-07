Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,680 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $13,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 27.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

NYSE SYF opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $52.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

