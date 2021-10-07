SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $117.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TD SYNNEX is benefiting from the coronavirus-led work-and-learn from home wave which is driving demand for offsite-working and learning hardware and software. Moreover, steady IT spending environment on the back of rapid digital transformation is a positive. Acquisitions and partnerships are helping the company expand its product portfolio. The merger of SYNNEX with Tech Data is expected to be significantly accretive to the newly formed company’s top and bottom lines. Additionally, the split of the Technology Solutions and Concentrix businesses into two publicly-traded entities will add shareholder value and boost the company’s competitive position. Nonetheless, an increase in the allowance for doubtful accounts and staffing costs continue to weigh on its margins. Moreover, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

SNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.88.

NYSE SNX opened at $104.69 on Monday. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 5.85%.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $539,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $153,501.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,274,343.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,740. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 16,059 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 109,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,616,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

