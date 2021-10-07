Syntropy (NOIA) Market Capitalization Achieves $189.68 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $189.68 million and $1.46 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Syntropy Coin Profile

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,446,793 coins. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

