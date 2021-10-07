Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taboola.com Ltd provides platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola.com Ltd, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $329.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.50 million. Research analysts predict that Taboola.com will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth approximately $1,369,000.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taboola.com (TBLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.